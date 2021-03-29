Goose Finance Price Tops $14.76 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.76 or 0.00025608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,210,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,460 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

