Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Goosehead Insurance worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,163 shares of company stock worth $15,766,716. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $111.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.89 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

