Gordon R. Cunningham Acquires 5,000 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.
Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$41.34. 215,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,322. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
