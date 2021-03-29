Gordon R. Cunningham Acquires 5,000 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$41.34. 215,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,322. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.84.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

