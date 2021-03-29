Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Quiet Period Will End on April 5th

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GSEVU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

About Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings VII Inc

