Graeme Proudfoot Acquires 80,000 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

VSL stock opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.10) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a current ratio of 181.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

