Graft Hits Market Cap of $339,486.26 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $339,486.26 and $395.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00411421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,020.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

