Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stake Cut by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,031 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 15,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

