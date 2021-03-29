Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.43 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and $1,303.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00334400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

