Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $120.75

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.75, but opened at $116.53. Gravity shares last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 50 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after buying an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

