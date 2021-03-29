GravityCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $78,780.98 and $458.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,440,164 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

