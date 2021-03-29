Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.26% of Green Plains worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

