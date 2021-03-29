Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBOKF shares. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

