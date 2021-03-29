GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 8,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,928. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $382.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

