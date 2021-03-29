GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

