Gregory Collier Buys 319,148 Shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) insider Gregory Collier acquired 319,148 shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,191.48 ($4,169.69).
Shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,148,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.86. Conduity Capital Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05).
About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L)
Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.