Gridcoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $13,398.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gridcoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

