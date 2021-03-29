Growth DeFi Tops One Day Volume of $11,612.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $11,612.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $23.17 or 0.00040209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 982,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,521 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

