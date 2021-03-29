Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,048. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

