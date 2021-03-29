Guardian Capital Group Limited Purchases 26,400 Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$781,440.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

GCG traded down C$0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 530. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$32.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

