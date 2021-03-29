Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $189.60 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.56 and a 52-week high of $189.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

