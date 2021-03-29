Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,708.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $20,708.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00338660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003996 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,595,734 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.