H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLUYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

