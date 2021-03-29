H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEOFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,495. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEOFF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

