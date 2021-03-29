HackenAI (HAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

