Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

