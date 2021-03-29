Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €21.00 by Nord/LB

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.83 ($24.51).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR HHFA traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Monday, hitting €19.52 ($22.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.61 and a 200-day moving average of €17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a 12-month high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.