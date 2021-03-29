Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $42.43

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $41.00. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

