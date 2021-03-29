Handshake One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $150.07 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,381.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.43 or 0.03135922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.90 or 0.00900813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00411421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.28 or 0.00359497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00260953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 365,363,361 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

