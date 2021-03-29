Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HPGLY stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

