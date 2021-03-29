HAPI Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $122.83 or 0.00213850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $496,297.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

