Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Up 102.4% in March

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,240. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Happiness Biotech Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 358,280 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

