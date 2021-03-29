HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $2.37 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.02 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00078829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00029392 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.