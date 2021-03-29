Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $27.56 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.