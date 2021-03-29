Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $27.56 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $90,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $14,759,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $11,176,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

