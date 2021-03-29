Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $27.56

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $28.89. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

