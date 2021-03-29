Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $365.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,976,988,224 coins and its circulating supply is 9,299,973,224 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

