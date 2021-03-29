Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

HARP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

