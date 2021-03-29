Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,460. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

