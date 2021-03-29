Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.