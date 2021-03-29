HashBX (HBX) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $727,513.30 and $1,198.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

