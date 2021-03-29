Hashgard (GARD) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $158,756.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

