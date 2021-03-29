Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.77 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Hathor has a market cap of $279.45 million and $4.77 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.