Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 47% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00027786 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $227.07 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.93 or 0.03050857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $522.28 or 0.00902296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.26 or 0.00411623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00353324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00252781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,118,403 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

