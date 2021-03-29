Hazelview Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 3.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

