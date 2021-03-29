Hazelview Securities Inc. Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT makes up 1.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.34% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $14.63. 50,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

