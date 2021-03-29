Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,920 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 0.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.