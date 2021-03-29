Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 3.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of MGM Growth Properties worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,686. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.