Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hazelview Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,107 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 1.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,539.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 116,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

