Hazelview Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,023 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 6.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,326. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

