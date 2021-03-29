Hazelview Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,590 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 3.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.